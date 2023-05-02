Report: 'Phenomenal' player is good friends with Saka and Ramsdale after Arsenal hold talks over signing him











Arsenal are interested in signing Mason Mount this summer and they’ve already held meetings about the idea of bringing him to the Emirates this summer.

Of course, the Gunners aren’t alone in this transfer race. Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen, while Chelsea don’t want to let him go that easily.

However, the north London club may well have an edge in this transfer tussle.

Indeed, according to Goal, Mason Mount is very good friends with Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka in the Arsenal squad, and perhaps that could sway him when he’s making his decision on where to go this summer.

Of course, he also has England teammates at Liverpool in the shape of Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but given that Arsenal are also in London and that he’s much closer in age to Ramsdale and Saka than he is to Henderson, the Gunners could well be favourites here.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

However, there may be another key player in play here.

As many will know, Declan Rice is Mount’s very best friend in football, and Arsenal have reportedly made him their top target heading into the summer transfer window, so perhaps his presence at the Emirates will sway the ‘phenomenal’ midfielder’s decision.

Again though, Rice is also wanted by Chelsea, so that is a transfer that could well lead to Mount staying put at Stamford Bridge.

There are so many moving parts in play here as four of England’s top clubs battle for the right to call Mount their player next season.

This is definitely a situation you can’t take your eyes off of as we head into the summer transfer window, especially as Mount’s contract situation remains unresolved.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

