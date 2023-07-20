Tottenham may be getting a gem in Ashley Phillips.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the 18-year-old defender.

There have been rumours that Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Phillips, and, according to Gilmour, that indeed is the case as a medical is booked in for the player to join the north London club.

Aside from that, Gilmour noted that those at Spurs really rate Phillips, claiming that he will indeed be given first-team chances and that the club hope he can hold down that centre-back spot for years to come.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Phillips is rated

Gilmour shared what he knows about the teenager.

“He’s really well thought of Ashley Phillips and he will certainly be given chances in the first-team if he doesn’t go out on loan, but if he does impress who knows? It’s up to the individual players to make sure they’re up to being close to the starting XI. If not, he feels like one for the future, how often do you see an 18-year-old centre-back come in for a top six club. They really like him and they hope he will develop into someone who will be in the first team for years to come,” Gilmour said.

“It’s pretty advanced I think he’s booked in for a medical, I meant to check that tonight, but the last I heard he was booked for the medical, so that’s quite advanced.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Early days

While this is very exciting to hear, we do have to note that it’s still very early for this type of discussion about Phillips.

At the end of the day, he’s just 18 years old. He’s not even a fully grown man at this point.

Of course, that sounds bizarre to say about a 6ft 3 centre-half, but he does still have some physical development to go through at this age.

The fact that Spurs rate him so highly is, of course, a great sign, but we shouldn’t be putting too much pressure on young shoulders if he comes in.