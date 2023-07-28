Report: ‘Phenomenal’ forward to now sign new contract despite being Levy’s top choice to replace Kane at Spurs

Tottenham might well end up losing Harry Kane this summer but the task of replacing him won’t be an easy one it seems.

Despite Tottenham being set to bring in around £100m if they do sell Kane, the idea of there being a ready made replacement on the market is bordering on ridiculous.

A number of forwards are on the market who will interest Tottenham. Randal Kolo Muani is said to be high on Spurs’ list, while Ivan Toney is another name who has been mentioned.

However, while those two might be in reach, one player who won’t be coming to Tottenham this summer is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

Reports have suggested Osimhen is the top man for Daniel Levy if he does sell Kane.

But according to Sky Sports, Osimhen is set to disappoint Tottenham and others by signing a new contract in Naples.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Nigerian is one of the hottest properties in football right now. But despite interest, Osimhen appears settled in Naples and will be penning fresh terms.

Sky claims a £130m release clause is being put in Osimhen’s contract. Whether or not anyone decides to meet that in the future, remains to be seen.

Never going to happen

Daniel Levy is a bold operator, we all know that. But the idea he might somehow beat the rest of Europe to Victor Osimhen is a bit laughable.

If Napoli suddenly accepted a bid from Spurs, you can imagine a whole host of other clubs would come into the mix.

Osimhen is that good. He is a player of the highest quality. Tottenham can want him all they want. But as this new deal goes to show, prising him away from Napoli is going to take some doing.

Time to move on, Mr Levy.