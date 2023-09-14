Report: One agent expects £25m player to leave Tottenham in January, Ange loves him

Tottenham Hotspur lost their star player this summer when Harry Kane headed to Bayern Munich.

Kane leaving Tottenham was expected to be a real dagger to the heart for Spurs, but they have recovered brilliantly since losing the England captain – they’ve not lost a single game in the league since this transfer.

Spurs are looking brilliant at the moment, and if they can keep this squad together, something special could be brewing.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, according to one agent, Spurs could be set to lose a very important player in January.

The Athletic have conducted an anonymous poll of Premier League agents after the summer transfer window, and one question that was put to these representatives was which deal do you expect to happen in January.

Inevitably, many predicted moves for the likes of Ivan Toney, Jadon Sancho and Joao Palhinha, but, interestingly, one agent predicted Yves Bissouma to leave Tottenham.

The £25m man looks reborn at Spurs at the moment, and Ange Postecoglou is said to be a massive fan.

However, good form garners attention, and if Bissouma does continue playing in this way, it may not be out of the question that one of Europe’s top clubs do come in for him in January.

Of course, Tottenham won’t be keen to sell the Malian, but, as always, money talks in this game, and if a big offer comes in, Daniel Levy and co will have a decision to make.

Whether or not this agent has some inside information or is just guessing is up for debate, but perhaps Bissouma is one to keep an eye on heading into the winter transfer window.