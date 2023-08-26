Ange Postecoglou left amazed by £35m Tottenham player’s display vs Bournemouth

Ange Postecoglou has once again heaped praise on Yves Bissouma after Tottenham Hotspur beat Bournemouth today.

Spurs picked up a 2-0 with at the Vitality Stadium thanks to goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Maddison opened the scoring inside the opening 20 minutes with a composed finish after a sweeping Tottenham move. Kulusevski sealed the three points midway through the second half with another neat finish.

Tottenham’s midfield three of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Maddison impressed once again today.

Sarr provided the assist for Maddison’s opener and Bissouma put in yet another eye-catching performance.

And Ange Postecoglou praised Bissouma while speaking to TNT Sports after today’s win.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Postecoglou amazed by Bissouma

Despite a couple of ‘sloppy’ moments, Postecoglou feels Bissouma was brilliant once again today.

“Biss obviously had a disappointing year last year and was looking for a new start for himself today. He was great again today,” the Spurs boss said.

“There were a couple of moments where he got a bit sloppy with our possession and there are still areas of his game he can improve.

“But he’s such a clever player and if we want to play out, that pivot position becomes really important for us.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Bissouma had picked up two Player of the Match awards before today’s trip to Bournemouth and despite not picking up a third, he was instrumental in another encouraging Spurs display.

The Mali international is thriving under Postecoglou following a difficult season after his £35 million switch from Brighton.

The 26-year-old seems to be perfectly suited to the Aussie’s demands from his No6 and he’s arguably been Spurs’ best player so far this season.