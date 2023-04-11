Report: Newcastle United now eyeing move for one of James Maddison's best mates this summer











Harvey Barnes is on Newcastle’s radar as the Magpies look to add some quality to their attack this summer.

According to 90Min, the Tyneside club are very keen on a move for Barnes as Leicester City try to battle against the threat of relegation.

Barnes has been one of the shining lights at the King Power Stadium this season after a poor campaign for the Foxes.

The winger has been in fantastic form on a personal level, netting no fewer than 10 league goals this term.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 13: James Maddison of Leicester City and Harvey Barnes of Leicester City ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at King Power Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Of course, this isn’t the only Leicester City star that Newcastle have been linked with.

Indeed, the Magpies have also been very keen on a move for James Maddison, and a double-swoop could well be on the cards here.

While Leicester won’t be keen to sell their two best players in the same transfer window, a fire sale may be unavoidable if they are relegated, and the chances are that Barnes and Maddison may well fancy moving to Newcastle together.

It’s no secret that Barnes and Maddison are very close. Not only do they link-up brilliantly on the football pitch, they’re also great pals off the pitch. Notably being pictured together at the darts on a number of occasions including at the PDC World Championships and the PDC Grand Prix that was at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Signing Barnes may well help Newcastle in their pursuit of Maddison, and vice versa, as both players would help the other settle on Tyneside if they are indeed to make the move to St James’ Park this summer.

For now, Barnes’ main goal is to help his club stay in the Premier League, but if Leicester do lose that battle, he may be on his way to the north east this summer.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all