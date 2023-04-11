Report: Newcastle United interested in Noah Okafor











Reports from Il Mattino have linked Premier League side Newcastle United with a move for forward Noah Okafor.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker is reportedly attracting interesting from multiple clubs, with the Magpies hoping to beat the competition for his signature.

The report also goes on to suggest that it will take around £22 million to acquire the forward. A price that Newcastle will no doubt find easy with their wealthy owners.

Eddie Howe is doing spectacular things with this Newcastle squad. If they could finish the season in a Champions League spot then it would be a great achievement.

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Newcastle interested in striker Noah Okafor

Newcastle have two good strikers in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. Wilson has managed 10 goals this season whilst Isak has managed eight.

Both have been injured for certain periods throughout the season. This, and also the fact that Callum Wilson is 31 could be the reason that Newcastle are looking for more strength in attack.

The player has also been linked with fellow Premier League sides Spurs and Arsenal by the Daily Mail. The 22 year old has featured 22 times for his country Switzerland.

He has also been praised by his old Switzerland U21 coach Mauro Lustrinelli, who told Le Matin: “We already knew that he had magnificent technical qualities, speed and power.”

With the forward attracting interest from very good clubs and also being praised highly by those who have worked with him, he looks like a very good possible signing for Newcastle.

The 22 year old has managed 10 goals this season, including three in the Champions League. If he were to have better creative players around him then he would no doubt score even more goals. He has an eye for goal and some great experience already at a young age. With this in mind, the Magpies would have three frightening strikers at their club.

Photo by Andreas Schaad – FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

Show all