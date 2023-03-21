Report: Arsenal now want to sign Granit Xhaka's international teammate











Arsenal are interested in signing RB Salzburg and Switzerland forward Noah Okafor this summer.

The Gunners are flying in the Premier League at the moment. They are eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, and the title is now theirs to lose.

Although Mikel Arteta’s focus is fully on this season, it looks like Edu Gaspar is looking ahead to the summer transfer window. Young Okafor has reportedly caught his eye.

Photo by Jasmin Walter – FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

Arsenal are interested in signing Noah Okafor this summer

The Daily Mail claimed last night that Arsenal are interested in signing Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg this summer.

The 22-year-old centre-forward, who has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season, is one of the most exciting players of his age in Europe.

He is a wanted man, and Arsenal are not alone in the race to sign him.

The report claims Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also interested in signing Okafor this summer, who is currently on international duty in Switzerland along with Granit Xhaka.

Okafor, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer, is reportedly valued at £25 million.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

TBR View:

Okafor is a player with ‘magnificent technical qualities‘.

The 22-year-old, who has already been capped 12 times by Switzerland, has been impressive for Salzburg, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the Austrian side for a much bigger club.

Arsenal, however, have plenty of options up top. Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah are all available at Mikel Arteta’s disposal, while Gabriel Martinelli can also play there. Folarin Balogun, who is shining in France, will also return from his loan at the end of this season.

That reduces the need for Okafor – unless one of the above-mentioned players are sold this summer.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

