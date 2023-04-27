Report: Newcastle target Harry Maguire will stay at Manchester United











Newcastle United transfer target Harry Maguire will stay at Manchester United next season according to a new report from The Athletic.

The club captain has mainly been a substitute this season. He is seen as a cover option by manager Erik Ten Haag. He has only been called upon if there have been issues to defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils are also in a tight spot with financial fair play. They would be happy to sell him. However, Maguire wants to “fight for his United future” and try and get back into the starting eleven. He would have to be massively persuaded and also take a pay cut to leave the club.

Maguire has been recently linked to Newcastle, via journalist Alex Crook, but it looks like the Magpies will have to look elsewhere.

Newcastle target Maguire wants to stay at Manchester United

The “dominant” defender is known for his good aerial ability. Despite this, he does struggle against faster players and he has been very inconsistent.

Maguire is seen as a favourite for England manager Gareth Southgate. He continues to rely on the defender, including in the recent World Cup. Southgate praised Maguire in the past, calling him “incredible”.

Newcastle are now top four contenders. To make sure this isn’t a one-season wonder, they need to add experience and squad depth.

Maguire would be a good quality signing. Sadly, with the £189k-a-week defender is now 30 and not wanting to leave Manchester United, the Magpies will have to look elsewhere.

No doubt there is a lot of exciting talent in the Premier League and across Europe which they could monitor. Newcastle are still unsure on where they will finish in the league. Due to this, they will probably not make a move for any targets until the summer.

