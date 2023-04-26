Journalist says Newcastle are interested in Manchester United star Harry Maguire











Journalist Alex Crook has told GiveMeSport that Newcastle United are interested in making a move for Manchester United star Harry Maguire.

The English international is finding life hard at Old Trafford this season. Despite being club captain, he is in and out of the starting eleven.

He has made 13 Premier League appearances this season and only seven of these have been starts. New manager Erik Ten Haag has decided to select other defenders ahead of him.

The player is still in the England set up, but if he continues to only be selected for the odd game of then Gareth Southgate may start to look elsewhere.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle interested in Harry Maguire

This latest transfer update is no shock. Newcastle look like they will be participating in Europe next season so definitely need some depth.

Journalist Crook was asked whether he believes the English centre-back will leave the Red Devils in the summer. Speaking to GiveMeSport, said: “Yeah, I think so. It’s a question of what sort of money they’re going to get for Maguire. He needs to go and play. I know there’s some interest from Newcastle, West Ham as well.

“I think, probably, they would be good moves for him. It’s best for all concerned that he moves on.”

With Maguire’s lack of game time, Crook is definitely right in think its best for both him and Manchester United if he moves on. He is on £189,000 a week, which is just under £10 million a year. This is far too much for a bench player at the club.

Maguire, who United bought for £85m, has been poor this season – even branded “embarrassing” by Alan Shearer. He has been captained England and Manchester United, however, and that leadership could help the Toon.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

