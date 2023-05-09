Report: Newcastle now ready to make bid for 24-year-old Brazilian who's club's top goalscorer this season











Newcastle United are incredibly keen on Monza left-back Carlos Augusto and are looking to make an offer for the 24-year-old in the summer.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which suggests that the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan are also admirers of the Brazilian.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Carlos Augusto has had an outstanding season for Monza following their promotion to Serie A. He has actually scored six goals and provided five assists for the club.

Newcastle really keen on Carlos Augusto

Remarkably, he is their top goalscorer in the top-flight. But Monza have ensured that they will be playing at Italian football’s top table next year and could be on course to finish in the top-half.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Unfortunately for them however, they face a battle to keep Carlos at the club. According to Calciomercato, Juventus, Inter and Newcastle are all admirers of the wide-man.

It is claimed that the Magpies are particularly keen on signing Carlos. And an offer is likely to be made at the end of the campaign, particularly if they manage to qualify for the Champions League.

Left-back is one area Eddie Howe will want to strengthen in the summer. Dan Burn has been excellent in that role for the large majority of the campaign. But he is more natural in the middle.

Matt Targett has been a decent, but unspectacular signing. Newcastle are keen on signing Kieran Tierney. But perhaps they are looking at Carlos as a cheaper option than the Arsenal man.

Given the success Newcastle have had in the market under their new owners, you would have to imagine that Carlos could be another really shrewd addition if the Magpies manage to bring him to Tyneside.