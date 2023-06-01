Report: Newcastle not close to signing £35m Arsenal target despite prior reports











Newcastle United and Arsenal are just two of the clubs reportedly eyeing Gabri Veiga.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with Veiga, so much so that reports were starting to suggest that the club were apparently on the brink of signing the player.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet AS – via Sport Witness – claimed earlier this year that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have been eyeing the 20-year-old.

Now, the Daily Mail have reported that speculation claiming Newcastle are closing in on Veiga is wide of the mark.

They say that the Magpies are interested in Veiga, but despite media reports saying he is on the verge of finalising a move to St James’ Park, no offer has yet been made.

This is somewhat disappointing news for Newcastle, but it hands Arsenal a boost, particularly as the player reportedly wants to join the Gunners.

It looks like the story around Veiga, who the Daily Mail also reports is attracting interest from Real Madrid, could last a while.

The Magpies and the Gunners could be getting a future star if they are able to sign Veiga.

The attacking midfielder is highly rated, with Pep Guardiola reportedly wanting to sign him.

The “amazing” talent has been impressing whilst impressing at Celta Vigo and is a key player for the club in La Liga this season.

He is reportedly available for around £35million, and Newcastle being linked with these type of players show that they want to make sure they stay battling for top four.

It was a shock to see them finish in a Champions League position but now they want to stay there. This will upset some of the big six sides in the division.

