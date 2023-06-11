Newcastle United have made contact over a potential summer move for Renan Lodi, but the chances of the left-back remaining in the Premier League next season are seen as slim.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that Renan Lodi wants to play in the Champions League next year.

Photo by Jon Hobley/M INews/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, the Brazilian spent this past season on loan with Nottingham Forest, helping the club secure survival in their first year back at English football’s top table.

Forest do have the option to make his move permanent for £25 million. And Football Transfers reports that Atletico Madrid are willing to accept a lower price.

Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, the report suggests that a return to the City Ground is unlikely – as is a switch to Newcastle.

According to Football Transfers, the Magpies have been in touch over Lodi. But, while he is keen to play in the Champions League, Newcastle are looking for a left-back who can play in the middle of the backline also.

Obviously, Newcastle have also been heavily linked with Kieran Tierney. So perhaps Eddie Howe’s men view Lodi as someone lower down the wishlist.

Certainly, if Newcastle are not going to follow up on their interest in Lodi, you would have to think that they will have someone else lined up.

Lodi was impressive during his spell with Forest. And he has plenty of experience in the Champions League. So he arguably ticks a lot of boxes for a lot of sides.

But Newcastle obviously have the potential to really push the boat out with some of their signings this summer. So if they are looking elsewhere, the fans will be optimistic that they could have something very exciting in the pipeline.