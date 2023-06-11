Newcastle United now looking to sign £25m player as soon as possible

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Newcastle United are aiming to wrap up a deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney ‘as soon as possible’.

Eddie Howe will be keen to bolster his squad this summer after qualifying for the Champions League.

Newcastle will need added depth if they are to continue their encouraging form in the Premier League while competing in Europe.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer as they bid to bring in competition for Dan Burn.

Indeed, The Times reported just last week that Newcastle are confident of snapping up Tierney from Arsenal.

And it seems that Newcastle are keen to get a deal done sooner rather than later as they prepare for a busy summer window.

Newcastle confident over Tierney deal

Jones has suggested that Newcastle are confident over signing Tierney this summer, despite stern competition for his signature.

“I think that they’re confident that the competition isn’t too fierce,” the journalist said.

“They’ve definitely got competitors for him, but I think they’ll be looking to get this one done as soon as they can, just so they know they can focus on other areas.”

Tierney has struggled for game time at Arsenal due to the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer.

The 26-year-old was limited to just six starts in the Premier League this season and looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium as a result.

The Scotland international had quickly established himself as a key man under Mikel Arteta after making the £25 million switch from Celtic in 2019.

But it’s fair to say that he doesn’t seem to be the right fit for Arteta’s preferred style, with the Spaniard preferring Zinchenko over him this season.

Yet, Tierney would be a brilliant addition to the Newcastle squad and he’d provide Howe with a different option at left-back.

He boasts an excellent delivery and would offer more of an attacking threat than Burn down the left-hand side.