Newcastle transfer news: Anthony Gordon meeting held before League Cup semi-final











Newcastle United have held a meeting with Everton regarding their star winger Anthony Gordon this week.

A report from The Athletic has suggested the two parties met before Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Eddie Howe’s side are keen to bring in an attacker before the transfer window shuts.

After admitting earlier this month he didn’t want to lose Chris Wood, the striker has since joined Nottingham Forest on loan.

It’s opened up a spot in the squad for another forward, and that could be filled by Anthony Gordon.

Everton appear to be in a world of trouble, with uncertainty surrounding every aspect of the club.

The owners have reportedly put the club up for sale, and there’s still no new manager in place after sacking Frank Lampard.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Chronicle Live have suggested that Gordon wants a move to Newcastle now, and is a big fan of Howe.

‘Gordon has told his people that he is open to joining Newcastle and admires Eddie Howe’s work as boss,’ the report states.

‘And sporting director Dan Ashworth regards Gordon as one of the top young players in the Premier League.’

Newcastle and Everton meet over potential Gordon move

The Athletic have provided the details of the meeting between the two clubs, ‘representatives from Newcastle and Everton met in London on Tuesday before the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on the south coast.

‘But the two clubs remain far apart on their valuation of Gordon.’

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol suggested yesterday that there’s growing confidence Newcastle could sign Gordon from Everton for £40m.

Photo by Emma Simpson – Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

The winger hasn’t been in great form this campaign, scoring just one league goal since August.

However, Howe clearly sees plenty of potential in the 21-year-old, who can play anywhere across the front line.

He’s a hard-working player out of possession too, which would certainly suit Newcastle’s style of play.

If a deal is going to be done, Everton will want it concluded quickly.

Selling Gordon for £40m would give whoever their new manager is a chance to bring in some signings of their own.

However, they may just prefer keeping hold of Gordon in their battle to avoid relegation.

