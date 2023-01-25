Growing confidence Newcastle will sign Anthony Gordon - journalist











Journalist Kaveh Solhekol has told Sky Sports News that there is now some confidence that Newcastle United are going to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton in a January transfer which could cost the Magpies £40 million.

Gordon looks set to leave Goodison Park in the final days of the window. He has been in underwhelming form for the Toffees this season. Nevertheless, he does look to set to leave in a big-money deal before the deadline.

The Times reported this week that Chelsea and Newcastle want the 21-year-old. Everton had been looking for a fee of around £55 million for the forward.

However, it would now appear that the Toffees are ready to accept a lot less for Gordon. And it appears that he is edging closer to sealing a move to St James’ Park.

According to Solhekol, there is a growing expectation that Eddie Howe’s men are going to secure Gordon’s signature with the two parties in discussions over a deal.

“The first time he missed training on Tuesday, Anthony Gordon had permission,” he told Sky Sports.

“That was a planned absence. As for today, we haven’t had an update so we don’t know whether he had permission or not, but Gordon was missing from Everton’s Finch Farm HQ once more.

“Having said all of that, Newcastle are in talks to sign him and there is now some confidence that a deal can be done.

“How much would he cost? It could be worth up to around £40m.”

Gordon has had a disappointing season so far. He has had little impact on the Toffees since the opening weeks of the campaign. And he was rarely starting during what proved to be the latter stages of Frank Lampard’s tenure.

But he is a bright talent. His form last season was labelled ‘sensational‘. And you could argue that only Richarlison and Jordan Pickford did more to keep Everton in the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, it is a very exciting time to move to Tyneside. Newcastle are absolutely flying right now. They sit inside the top-four in the Premier League. And they have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after beating Southampton on Tuesday.

Another boost may be on its way, with a potential deal for Gordon seemingly edging closer.