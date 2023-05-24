Report: Newcastle eyeing £70m striker deemed 'one of the best in the world'











Newcastle United have enjoyed an outstanding season that has culminated in Champions League qualification.

The Magpies will now have tremendous pull when it comes to attracting the world’s best players.

A report from Italy claims Newcastle are now circling around a striker deemed ‘one of the best of his generation‘.

Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, the Magpies are eyeing Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

The 23-year-old was one of the most highly sought-after strikers in the world in wake of his Fiorentina heroics.

Juve duly spent around £67million to sign Vlahovic in the winter of 2022.

The Serbia international has done well for the most part, but the club itself is currently having some issues.

This week, a new ruling by an Italian court investigating Juve’s transfer dealings handed them a 10-point deduction.

Recent speculation suggests the Bianconeri may look to cash in on Vlahovic amid purported financial issues.

Gazzetta reports that Newcastle are in the race alongside Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Our view

Vlahovic is, in Igor Tudor’s words, “one of the best in the world”, and he has proven this is the case.

He would be an incredible addition to any top football club, so it’s not surprising to see Newcastle reportedly circling.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

However, with a player of Vlahovic’s quality, there could well be a bidding war over his services.

Part of Newcastle’s success since the takeover has been their composed and measured transfer strategy.

Chelsea have reportedly bid around £70million for Vlahovic already, and who knows how high the offers could go?

That said, as far as marquee signings go, Vlahovic would be the ideal mix of profile, quality, attitude and resale value.

In addition, the Magpies definitely could do with bolstering their attacking ranks, so he’s a player they need.