Report: Newcastle could sign attacker likened to Marco Reus for £20m











Newcastle United have been linked with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic in recent months.

In February, 90Min claimed that the Magpies had the United States international on their radar.

And journalist Pete O’Rourke previously suggested that the 24-year-old would be keen on a Newcastle move.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Now, ESPN has provided a fresh update on Pulisic which includes a purported price tag.

The report claims Newcastle are one of several clubs that have been approached about the American ace.

As well as the Magpies, the likes of Manchester United, Napoli, AC Milan and Galatasaray have been named.

In terms of price tag, Chelsea are prepared to offload Pulisic for around £20million this summer.

Pulisic joined Chelsea to much fanfare in 2019 but has struggled to nail down a spot in the Blues line-up.

The 24-year-old has only made 10 starts for the Blues this season.

And in terms of overall game time, he has clocked up just over 1,000 minutes of football from 30 outings.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have an exciting summer ahead of them ahead of a return to Champions League action.

The Magpies already brought in a wide player in Anthony Gordon during the January window.

However, the likelihood is that Newcastle will bolster their ranks after such an amazing 2022/23 campaign.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Our view

Pulisic could be a really good fit for the Magpies, as he’s young, talented and has Premier League experience.

A few years ago, USMNT legend Eddie Johnson said: “He’s the best American player that I’ve ever seen.”

The Bundesliga website previously compared Pulisic to Borussia Dortmund and Germany icon Marco Reus.

The ‘amazing‘ talent could do with a change of scenery whilst remaining at a club challenging for trophies.

Newcastle will surely be hoping to win silverware next season and they have all the tools to make it happen.

All in all, the Magpies and Pulisic seem like a great match, and if the report is true, he’d be a bargain.