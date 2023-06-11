Newcastle United will have to make a move to sign Harry Maguire permanently if they want to land the centre-back this summer, with Manchester United not willing to loan the defender to the Magpies.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that Manchester United are not prepared to let Maguire join a potential rival without some sort of financial benefit.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

It really does look like Harry Maguire could be on the way out of Old Trafford this summer. Reports from Football Transfers recently suggested that both Manchester United and Maguire have agreed that the time has come to part ways.

Manchester United won’t loan Harry Maguire to Newcastle

That report noted that Aston Villa, Tottenham and Everton all want the 30-year-old. But it seems that Newcastle are also in the running.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

According to The Sun, Villa have a chance of signing Maguire on loan. Newcastle however, will have to move to sign Maguire permanently as Manchester United are wary of sanctioning a loan deal to a team they could be directly battling with next year.

Much may depend on what sort of price Manchester United want for Maguire. There have been suggestions that he could cost £35 million.

If his next club get the best out of him, he could be outstanding signing at that price. However, that feels like a big if right now.

Maguire has had a really tough time at Manchester United. He has come in for a lot of criticism and ridicule. So you can understand why his admirers are eyeing a loan move.

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle continue their pursuit. He is someone Kieran Trippier has called a ‘fantastic‘ leader. And Eddie Howe has overseen some incredible upturns in form during his time on Tyneside.

So he may think that he can have a similar impact on Maguire.