Manchester United close to beating Liverpool to £50m signing











Liverpool look like they’ve been beaten by Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli star, Kim Min Jae.

The South Korean defender is hot property heading into the summer. Min Jae comes off the back of a superb season in Naples, where he has helped the team to win the Serie A title.

However, his form, plus a release-clause believed to be around £50m, has seen the likes of United and Liverpool keen.

And according to a report from Il Mattino, United have almost got a deal wrapped up.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Manchester United beat Liverpool to Kim Min Jae

Il Mattino is reporting that the Red Devils are already looking at locations in Manchester for the defender to live.

That effectively confirms that they feel they’ve won the race to sign the Napoli star.

Liverpool, as we know, were keen on signing Min Jae as well. But with no Champions League football on offer at Anfield next term, it seems like Old Trafford is where the South Korean wants to be.

Despite having a clause of around £50m, Napoli are actually believed to value Min Jae at closer to the £100m mark.

Liverpool can find others

There is no doubt that Kim Min Jae would have been a fine signing for Liverpool. They do need a bit of added strength at the back and the Napoli man has proven his class.

However, there’ll be more options out there. Liverpool remain a massive club even without Champions League football and there’ll be plenty of players wanting to sign.

Min Jae would have been nice, but other options are there.

This is a big summer for Liverpool. New midfielders are needed but they’ve also lacked defensive prowess at times.

Making sure a top centre-half like Min Jae arrives, then, will be vital for the Reds.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images