How Chelsea players feel about potential Mauricio Pochettino appointment











Chelsea appear to be edging closer to potentially appointing Mauricio Pochettino, with the players excited about the idea of the former Tottenham Hotspur boss coming in.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, who suggest that the Argentinian is the favourite to take over from Graham Potter.

Had fans been told that Mauricio Pochettino was set to make his Premier League return this summer, most would assume that he would be heading back to Tottenham.

How Chelsea players feel about working with Pochettino

Pochettino has been linked with an emotional return to Spurs. However, it would seem that it is now Chelsea who are most likely to appoint the 51-year-old.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are making progress in their pursuit of Pochettino. And he has received the backing of the club’s players. It is claimed that they are excited about the prospect of playing under Pochettino.

The news that Pochettino is reportedly edging closer to taking over at Chelsea will be a real punch in the gut for many Tottenham fans.

Spurs fans chanting for Mauricio Pochettino to return has been a feature of the last few games. And the discontent has only increased after Cristian Stellini oversaw a humiliating 6-1 loss at St James’ Park on Sunday.

For many supporters, Pochettino remains the obvious candidate Daniel Levy needs to turn to. However, The Telegraph reports that there is not currently anything preventing him from taking the Chelsea job if an offer is made.

That would suggest that Tottenham are not planning to rival the Blues for Pochettino anytime soon.

Perhaps that decision will be vindicated in time. But if Chelsea do manage to appoint Pochettino, and Tottenham did not make a move themselves, there is absolutely no question that the pressure to make an inspired appointment themselves will ramp up.