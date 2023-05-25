Report: Mikel Arteta has asked Thomas Partey to convince £50m star to join Arsenal instead of Manchester United











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to ‘hijack’ Manchester United’s move to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer, with a little help from Thomas Partey.

The Gunners and Manchester United are both on the lookout for a new midfielder. As they do so often, they’ve been linked with many of the same players, and Ajax star Kudus is one of them.

Arsenal may have an edge in the race to sign the Ghanaian now, according to Ghana Soccer Net.

Mikel Arteta wants Thomas Partey to convince Mohammed Kudus to join Arsenal instead of Manchester United

The report claims Arsenal have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Ajax star Mohammed Kudus in this summer’s transfer window.

The £50 million-rated Ghanaian is almost certain to leave Ajax this summer.

“I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time,” said Kudus’ agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch told De Telegraaf. “He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026.”

Now, as the race for his signature heats up, Arsenal are looking at ways to beat Manchester United and Liverpool, and the report claims Partey could make the difference.

“Arsenal are set to hijack any possible move with Thomas Partey seen as the man to convince Mohammed Kudus to the club,” the outlet writes.

The Gunners reportedly employed a similar approach when they were trying to sign Aaron Ramsdale – Agent Bukayo Saka helped out then, and it’s Partey’s time to step up now.

TBR View:

Thomas Partey is one of Ghana’s most successful players of all time.

The 29-year-old is highly respected in the Black Stars national team, where Kudus is one of the rising stars. He surely looks up to the Arsenal man, and a good word or two from him this summer could go a long way.

Kudus, still only 22, is a phenomenal young player. He has scored 18 goals and provided six assists for Ajax this term, and he really does have the potential to become a top player in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see if Partey’s influence can help Arsenal beat Manchester United and the rest for Kudus’ signature.

