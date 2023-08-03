West Ham United are desperately trying to replace Declan Rice.

The Hammers have gone all around the houses in their search for a Rice replacement so far.

The list of potential midfield targets is seemingly endless; Joao Palhinha, James Ward-Prowse, Conor Gallagher, Edson Alvarez and Youssouf Fofana are but a few.

However, the most intriguing link at the London Stadium recently has been Leon Goretzka.

It was claimed that Goretzka was the Hammers’ ‘dream’ signing this summer, but sadly, it looks as though that deal will not happen now.

However, that isn’t to say that Goretzka may not be coming to England.

The German has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, and now, Manchester United are said to be very keen on the Bayern Munich star.

The idea of Goretzka playing in this Manchester United midfield is very interesting to say the least.

The Red Devils have, of course, already signed Mason Mount this summer, while it’s hard to imagine Bruno Fernandes or Casemiro dropping out of this team.

If Goretzka came in, United would have four midfielders who would expect to be bona fide starters, and in Erik Ten Hag’s 4-2-3-1 formation, there really isn’t room for all of these players.

Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Of course, rotation will be key for United this season after qualifying for last term’s Champions League but the likes of Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are already fulfilling these roles.

Goretzka to United would be a very exciting move to say the least, but, in all honesty, it’s difficult to see this one coming to pass.

The German is clearly wanted by a number of Premier League clubs, but it wouldn’t be a shock at all if he ended up staying in the Bundesliga for the foreseeable future.