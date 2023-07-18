‘I heard tonight’: Liverpool are now looking at signing ‘world class’ Bayern Munich player – journalist

Liverpool are in the middle of a midfield rebuild, and one very exciting name has just been mentioned in connection with the Reds.

Indeed, speaking on The Transfer Exchange Show, Steve Kay was discussing some of the movers and shakers in the midfield market this summer.

The likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Kalvin Phillips were, once again, brought up, but Kay also mentioned that he’d heard whispers that the Reds were looking at Leon Goretzka this summer.

The ‘world class’ midfielder may well be on the market now, and apparently, a move to Anfield could well be on the cards.

Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Goretzka on Liverpool radar

Kay shared what he knows about Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“He’s (Amrabat) a quality player and I think Liverpool are looking at him as well, and I think Liverpool are also looking at Goretzka I heard tonight,” Kay said.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Would make sense

This may seem like a bit of an outlandish rumour, but it’s one that makes the world of sense.

Indeed, Goretzka would suit Klopp’s style of play to a tee.

Bred in the rough and tumble of the Bundesliga, Goretzka has been playing ‘heavy metal football’ for his entire life.

There is a long-standing interest in the player too. The midfielder claimed a few years ago that he had an offer on the table from Klopp and Liverpool, so don’t be shocked if this is one the Reds want to revisit.

Let’s not forget, Liverpool have done plenty of business with Bayern in the past with Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara swapping between the European giants in recent years, so there is a good working relationship there.