Report: Manchester City’s owners are actually massive fans of ‘underrated’ Tottenham man

How do Manchester City replace Pep Guardiola?

It’s a question that fans of the Premier League champions never truly want to ponder, but heading into his eighth season at the Etihad, City may now need to start thinking about life after Pep.

The Athletic have now compiled a dossier on who could eventually replace Guardiola, and there was one interesting name on that list – Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian is working wonders so far at Tottenham, and it would appear that his work at Spurs isn’t going unnoticed.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Postecoglou is said to be admired by the City Football Group after his work with Yokohama Marinos, and he could well be an option to eventually replace Pep.

The ‘underrated’ manager certainly has a lot of similarities to Guardiola in terms of style of play, but in terms of character, these two are chalk and cheese.

Guardiola is a super-intense character who seems to be ultimately obsessed with football 24/7, while Postecoglou has been very clear in his view that football should be fun and there is more to life than just this sport.

Photo by Isaac Parkin – MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

So, will Postecoglou ultimately end up at the Etihad? In our view, it’s difficult to see it.

As much as he’s a fantastic coach who is appreciated by City’s owners, at the age of 58, he’s no spring chicken, and he’s already at Tottenham, and we don’t really see many of the big six Premier League clubs poach another team’s coach in this way.

Life after Guardiola will be difficult for Manchester City to adapt to, and finding their next manager is a huge task, but it’s hard to imagine that Postecoglou will ultimately end up being the answer despite his incredible coaching abilities and Premier League credentials.