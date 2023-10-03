Tottenham have been the surprise package in the Premier League so far this season.

After a truly awful 2022/23 season, many expected Spurs to be struggling this term, especially after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, but, here we are, seven games in and Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

Tottenham are one of just two teams in the league yet to lose a game, and, if we’re being honest, they’ve been way better than any of us expected them to be.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Ian Wright has reserved praise for one man in particular – Ange Postecoglou, claiming that the Australian’s job at Spurs has been quite underrated, claiming that he didn’t expect Postecoglou to get Spurs in this sort of groove so quickly.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Wright didn’t expect Postecoglou’s brilliance

Wright spoke about Postecoglou’s work at Spurs so far.

“It’s underrated, it’s an underrated effort that he’s doing at the minute. We’re major Ange Postecoglou fans. I remember people saying he needs to start well, but I didn’t expect it to be in the groove it is now not just physically, but mentally. They have a player like James Maddison and when he gets the ball they come alive,” Wright said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Who did?

Wright says that he didn’t see this coming from Postecoglou, but, if we’re being honest, nobody did.

The former Celtic boss was highly-rated north of the border, but, if we’re being honest, he came to England with a number of question marks around him.

He’d never managed at this level before, he was joining a club in disarray, and based on rumours around the likes of Arne Slot, Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso, he wasn’t Spurs’ first-choice.

Postecoglou has taken the Premier League by storm, and he’s caught all of us off-guard in the process.