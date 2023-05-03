Report: Manager Tottenham have held talks with now risks being sacked











Tottenham Hotspur were being linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner a number of weeks ago.

Prior to Antonio Conte’s departure, the Daily Mail claimed the Austrian was a potential option for Spurs.

German outlet BILD then claimed that Daniel Levy had made contact with the Frankfurt manager’s camp.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that Glasner was of “particular interest” to Tottenham.

This is because “he has the ability to exit his current contract… and is interested in the prospect of a switch.”

Since then, links between Spurs and Glasner have cooled off somewhat.

However, the 48-year-old could soon find himself available after all. And it might be sooner than many might’ve expected.

This is according to German sources, with Sport1 and Frankfurter Rundschau both commenting on Glasner’s future.

They note how the team’s form has dropped off in recent weeks, with just one win from their last 12 games.

Doubts over Glasner are building behind the scenes, and the players appear to be losing faith in him.

The reported Tottenham managerial target apparently has one last chance to save himself and the team’s season.

This will come on Wednesday night, with Frankfurt heading to in-form Stuttgart in the German Cup semi-finals.

The suggestion is that, should they lose, it could spell the end of Glasner’s time at the club.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Our view

Glasner is certainly a good shout for Tottenham.

He has plenty of experience and has taken his club to great heights.

In his first season at Frankfurt, the versatile coach led them to the Europa League trophy.

Admittedly, Glasner seems to now be struggling, but if he does get sacked, Spurs should still consider him.

In April, scouting website Foot the Ball wrote: “Glasner demonstrated his tactical nous and flexibility while at Wolfsburg.

“Switching between a back three and four while also getting the very best out of the likes of striker Wout Weghorst, who scored 45 times in 84 games under the Austrian.

“It’s his ability to get more out of average players that make him one of the best in his business.”