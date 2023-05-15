Report: Manager now needs a miracle to stop his 'phenomenal' player leaving after he's linked with Arsenal











Mauricio Pochettino may come in at Chelsea too late to prevent Mason Mount from making his mind up about leaving the club this summer – in news that will certainly put Arsenal on alert.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which claims that the relationship between the midfielder’s representatives and the Chelsea hierarchy is at an all-time low.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Mason Mount is heading into a defining period in his career at Stamford Bridge. The England international’s contract has just one year left to run. And if he is not prepared to sign a new deal, the Blues are ready to cash in.

Pochettino may be unable to stop Mount leaving Chelsea

Unsurprisingly, there is interest. Reports from Goal recently claimed that Arsenal had already held talks about making a move for the 24-year-old this summer.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, it appeared that the Gunners’ hopes of signing Mount had been dealt a blow. The seemingly-imminent arrival of Mauricio Pochettino is bound to change much at Chelsea.

And it seemed that Mount leaving would be much more unlikely. Reports from the Daily Mail suggested that Pochettino saw Mount as potentially a key player.

However, it seems that the Argentinian may arrive too late to prevent Mount from moving. According to The Sun, Pochettino needs to perform a miracle to convince him to stay.

That will obviously encourage clubs such as Arsenal, who must feel that – if Mount is on the market – this is an opportunity which may not come again.

He is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent on his day. He is certainly the kind of player Chelsea could really rue losing if he does move on.

And bringing him to the Emirates would definitely be a very good way for Arsenal to start the process of bouncing back from the disappointment at how this campaign has ended.