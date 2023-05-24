‘Concrete possibility’: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal could go for an attacker who’s even faster than Osimhen











There is a concrete possibility that Arsenal go for Moussa Diaby this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who has stated on the Here We Go Podcast that Diaby could well be a target for the north London club.

The French winger was, of course, linked to Arsenal over the summer, but there has been no real noise on that front for quite some time.

However, Romano now says that Diaby could be someone the Gunners look at as they are keen to strengthen their right flank.

Diaby could be one for Arsenal

Romano shared what he knows about Diaby.

“I think this could be more about wingers, it’s not clear what their strategy will be yet. It depends on the budget. If they spend big money on Declan Rice, big money on another midfielder, money on a centre-back, we will see. There is a concrete possibility that they will continue to track and follow the situation of Moussa Diaby at Bayer Leverkusen, but it is not advanced or close at this moment honestly,” Romano said.

Frightening

If Arsenal can pull this deal off, they could have one of the most frightening stables of wingers we’ve ever seen.

We all know just how good Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are as starters, but Leandro Trossard and Diaby as backups is truly incredible.

Trossard has been one of the Premier League’s best attackers this term, while Diaby has been lighting up the Bundesliga in his own right.

Indeed, he’s grabbed nine goals and eight assists so far this season as his blistering pace has scared defences to death.

According to The Speeds Database, Diaby is one of the quickest players in Europe with his top speed clocking in quicker than the likes of Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen.

This would be a very exciting signing if Arsenal could get it done.

