Glenn Hoddle amazed by 'magnificent' Spurs player against AC Milan











Glenn Hoddle has told BT Sport (broadcast on 14/2; 20:08) that the save from Fraser Forster before AC Milan broke the deadlock in their Champions League tie with Tottenham Hotspur was magnificent.

Forster was one of several players in the Spurs defence with a point to prove after the weekend. The goalkeeper did not enjoy the best afternoon as he came in for the injured Hugo Lloris.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The 34-year-old would have dreamt of keeping a clean sheet against Milan in the first-leg of their last 16 tie on Tuesday. Unfortunately, those dreams were dashed within seven minutes with Brahim Diaz heading in one the goalline to put the Rossoneri ahead.

Forster praised after ‘magnificent’ save

Forster was left helpless after Milan had broken down their left flank. Theo Hernandez’s shot was saved initially by Forster. But the Englishman could only parry the ball out into the path of Brahim.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It seemed that the former Manchester City man had a simple task to put the ball into the net. However, when he struck his initial effort, Forster was able to get a big hand on the strike and somehow keep it out of his net.

It was an amazing stop. But unfortunately, he was not rewarded as Brahim reacted quickest to head home and give Milan the lead.

Nevertheless, Hoddle was full of praise for the backup goalkeeper for the first save from Brahim.

“There’s the first save. What a save that is from Forster. It’s Diaz the third time, he just can’t his hand up quick enough,” he told BT Sport.

“That is a miraculous save. He just needed a little bit of luck there. There’s the wonder save.”

Hoddle went on to describe the stop as ‘magnificent’.

That is Forster’s great strength. He definitely has his limitations as a goalkeeper. He is not particularly good with his feet. And confidence has been an issue at times.

However, he has an ability to produce a stunning performance, almost from nowhere. Some of the best nights of his career have probably come in the Champions League.

He will be frustrated that Milan did ultimately score. However, there is no question that it was a brilliant piece of goalkeeping.