Report: 'Luxury player' has been having secret chats with Nick Pope and Callum Wilson about joining Newcastle











James Maddison has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle for some time now, and it sounds as though he’s having a real think about making the move to Tyneside.

Indeed, according to The Telegraph, Maddison is trying to learn all he can about life at St James’ Park, with this report claiming that the ‘luxury player’ has been having secret chats with both Nick Pope and Callum Wilson about a move to the Magpies.

This is very interesting to say the least.

Of course, Maddison will know both Pope and Wilson from England duty, and the fact that he’s speaking to them about life at Newcastle would suggest that he’s very receptive to the idea of heading to the north-east.

Luckily for Newcastle, both Pope and Wilson are great ambassadors for the club.

Pope has had a smile on his face ever since he joined Newcastle, while Wilson always speaks highly of his current club whenever he talks on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Maddison may well have been sold on a move to Newcaste by these two, and that is an exciting prospect to say the least.

As one of the Premier League’s top attacking midfielders, Maddison would be brilliant for Newcastle. He’d bring some much-needed creativity to the middle of the park, while he’d also add some real depth to the side.

Of course, with Tottenham also reportedly lurking, this may not be a straightforward deal to conclude, but if Pope and Wilson have already been speaking to Maddison, one has to imagine that he’s leaning towards the idea of signing for Newcastle.

Don’t be shocked if we see Maddison wearing a black and white shirt next season.

