Report: Liverpool ready to make their move to sign £35m player who is just ‘different’

Liverpool are ready to make a concrete move for Gabri Veiga.

That is according to Rudy Galletti who reports that the Reds are ready to make their move to sign the Spaniard.

Veiga has been making waves in La Liga this season, his creativity in the middle of the park has seen him draw interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal, but now it appears that Liverpool are in the race to sign him too.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

With a €40m (£35m) release clause attached to this deal, Veiga could be another brilliant bargain signing for the Reds.

The Merseyside club have already taken advantage of one £35m release clause this summer with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, and now they could be about to repeat that trick with Veiga.

Described as being a midfielder who is ‘different’, Veiga would be an interesting signing for the Reds to say the least.

Jurgen Klopp’s most successful midfields over the years have been built on energy, pressing and steel, but Veiga is much more in the Thiago Alcantara role as a typical Spanish creator who is good with the ball at his feet.

Of course, you want to have that balance in the midfield, but given the concerns Jamie Carragher has previously raised about this Liverpool team becoming too technical, you do have to wonder whether or not Veiga is the player Liverpool really need right now.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Links to the likes of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram make a lot more sense in terms of what Klopp’s midfield really needs, and while Veiga is talented, it’s unclear what sort of role he’d play.

Of course, Veiga is still very young, so he could yet be moulded into being a Klopp midfielder, but, for now, we have to ponder whether there are better options out there.