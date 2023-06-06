Report: Liverpool plotting move for 21-year-old midfielder backed for stardom











Liverpool are currently in the process of bolstering their midfield ranks amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

The Reds appear to have all-but secured the signing of Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister.

However, Liverpool probably won’t stop there with regards to strengthening the middle of the park.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, the Reds could even look to make it two big signings from Brighton.

The newspaper put out a report claiming Liverpool are considering a potential swoop for Moises Caicedo.

However, the amount of money needed to do the deal will be key for both the Anfield outfit and Brighton.

The Seagulls are apparently open on doing a deal for Caicedo, but will demand £70million for his signature.

With Liverpool set to spend a fairly big amount on Mac Allister, it remains to be seen whether they’ll go all out for Caicedo.

‘Improving so much’

Liverpool are believed to be big fans of Caicedo, and it’s no surprise, as he’s one of the best young players in the Premier League.

Indeed, the Daily Mirror reported in January that Jurgen Klopp’s men were a front-runner to sign the 21-year-old at the time.

Caicedo has been a revelation in the Premier League, proving to be ‘unbelievable‘ for the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi told The Athletic: “Caicedo is improving so much the quality of his play.

“For Caicedo, it is the same (target as Mac Allister). He has almost tripled his touches of the ball in a match.

“Caicedo, for me, could become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and in Europe.”

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

If Liverpool were able to sign both Mac Allister and Caicedo, fans would surely be buzzing.

Not only are they both outstanding players, but they obviously have experience in lining up together.

At the same time, much depends on the finances involved.