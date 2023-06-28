Liverpool have had real joy over the years when signing players from recently relegated clubs.

Indeed, the likes of Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Harvey Elliott have all been brilliant after signing from Liverpool from relegated sides.

Soon, we may be able to add Wilfried Gnonto to that list too.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

Indeed, according to CalcioMercato, Liverpool are now interested in signing Gnonto from Leeds.

The ‘very fast’ attacker looks a great fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system, and he could be a star of the future.

Able to play either as a number nine or as a left winger, Gnonto is very much in that Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota role, a speedster who is brilliant on the ball and a tireless worker to boot.

Ironically, Liverpool aren’t the first Merseyside club to have registered an interest in Gnonto.

Indeed, just last week it was reported that Everton had made their move to bring the Italian to Goodison Park, but now, a move to Anfield could beckon instead.

With all due respect to The Toffees, there is usually only one winner when these two clubs go head to head in a transfer battle.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Indeed, while Everton have been battling relegation over the past two seasons, Liverpool will have eyes on challenging for the title again next season, and Gnonto will surely be tempted by that idea rather than being embroiled in another basement battle.

At the age of just 19, Gnonto is far from the finished product, but he does appear to have an incredibly high ceiling, and he could join the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic in a young core of players coming through at Anfield right now.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.