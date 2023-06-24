Everton hoping to sign Rodrigo’s Leeds United teammate as well – Report

Everton might be plotting a move for Leeds United forward Rodrigo but it doesn’t look like they’re done raiding Elland Road.

According to a report from Di Marzio today, the Toffees are also keen on signing his attacking teammate, Wilfried Gnonto as well.

Gnonto was one of the shining lights for Leeds last season in an otherwise dismal campaign. And following relegation, it appears the Italian is a man in-demand now.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Everton raiding Leeds for strikers

After reports today emerged that Rodrigo is a player of interest for Everton, it seems like Sean Dyche is wanting to take even more of their firepower.

Di Marzio now claims that Gnonto is the latest Leeds player wanted by Everton and Dyche.

The youngster only cost Leeds around £4m but he has been a revelation since being given his chance in the first-team by Jesse Marsch.

Despite his end to the season peetering out a tad, Gnonto still caught the eye.

Indeed, Arsenal are believed to be among the clubs who have expressed an interest in signing him as well. Juventus, too, are also known to admire the forward.

Everton are looking to add some firepower to their squad after just surviving last season.

Major coup

If the Toffees can land both Rodrigo and Gnonto from Leeds then not only will it seriously hinder the Yorkshire club’s attempts at getting back up, it adds serious strength to Everton’s ranks.

Rodrigo was the star of the show last season really with his goals while Gnonto has everything about him to be an absolutely brilliant Premier League player.

Everton have clearly seen an opportunity here and gone for it. And if they can get deals done, then Sean Dyche will be one happy manager heading into the rest of the window.