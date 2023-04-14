Report: Liverpool hold talks with 'dominant' midfielder this week, he's already snubbed Man United move once











Liverpool have held talks with Ryan Gravenberch about a potential summer move to Anfield.

According to Bild, The Reds have spoken with the 20-year-old’s camp this week and more meetings are penciled in for the coming weeks.

This is very interesting for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, Gravenberch is a talented midfielder. The 20-year-old has been described as a ‘dominant’ player in the past and he was one of the Eredivisie’s best during his time at Ajax.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this rumour either. Last month, Jose Enrique made the bold claim that Gravenberch would be signing for Liverpool this summer on a livestream, and while those claims were dismissed by many at the time, this report makes us wonder whether or not Enrique did indeed have the inside scoop.

Gravenberch would certainly be a cheaper alternative for Liverpool after they were ruled out of the races for both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice due to the pricetags attached to both players.

This move would be made all the sweeter by the fact that Gravenberch has been a long-term target for Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, with the midfielder himself admitting that he snubbed a move to Old Trafford last summer.

Liverpool love nothing more than getting one over their biggest rivals, and bringing in Gravenberch, a player who Ten Hag adored at Ajax, would certainly bring further bragging rights to Anfield over Manchester United.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not these meetings were fruitful, but given that contact has been initiated, this is certainly a story to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all