Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jose Enrique has made quite a remarkable claim about Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool.

Gravenberch has been strongly linked to Liverpool in recent weeks, and according to Enrique, a deal is done.

The Spaniard was looking through a list of players on his livestream and he came across Gravenberch where he made quite the claim about Liverpool and the Bayern Munich star.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Gravenberch to Liverpool

Enrique let slip that the Dutchman was going to join the Reds, stating that he has inside information about the move due to the fact they both have the same agent.

“This player is ours amigo, Gravenberch,” Enrique said.

“Yeah, the problem is that his agent is the same agent as Bobby Firmino,” Enrique’s co-host said.

“Amigo, it’s the same agent as me! Team Raiola, amigo we had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player,” Enrique said.

“Be careful, you’re on live,’: His co-host warned him.

What on earth?

Well, this has come from out of nowhere.

Enrique was testing his YouTube channel to see how livestreams work, and it looks as though he may have let the cat out of the bag on one of the summer’s biggest deals.

Gravenberch joining the Reds would make sense. After all, the Merseyside club do need a midfield revamp and he’s barely getting a game at Bayern after his £16m move last summer.

Of course, Enrique could be getting ahead of himself, but given that he has the same agent as the Dutchman, a deal could be on the cards this summer. After all, these types of moves can sometimes be agreed months in advance without anyone knowing.

This is definitely one to keep an eye on going forwards.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

