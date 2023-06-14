It was reported last week that Liverpool had agreed personal terms with Khephren Thuram.

However, it sounds as though those reports were rather premature.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, those within Liverpool are outright denying any notion that personal terms have been agreed with Thuram, but he does remain a target.

The Reds are, of course, looking to revamp their midfield this summer and the Nice midfielder is one player who is certainly on their radar.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Frenchman is reportedly seen as a ‘perfect’ solution for Jurgen Klopp’s current conundrum, and he could well be set to join the Reds at some point.

However, we’re not close to any sort of agreement just yet, so Liverpool fans may need to hold their horses when speaking about the potential of Thuram coming in.

Unfortunately, it is silly season and you are bound to get transfer rumour after transfer rumour and different parties wanting to push different agendas.

Thuram’s agents will want to make their player look as desirable as possible, Liverpool will want to play their cards close to their chest, while Nice will be looking to entice a bidding war, it’s all politics in a huge game of poker surrounding this transfer window.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. Liverpool have Thuram as a target and may well be weighing up making a move, but it appears as though this deal is nowhere near as advanced as some would have you believe.

With Alexis Mac Allister through the door, Liverpool have shown they can act quickly in the market, so don’t be shocked if this Thuram deal does accelerate in the coming days, but, as of yet, there’s no agreement reached between the clubs or the player.