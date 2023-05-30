Report: Liverpool start negotiations to sign 'perfect' midfielder











The latest reports have claimed that Liverpool have made the first move to sign midfielder Khephren Thuram.

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool and Nice have now started negotiations as the Reds want to bring the midfielder to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are not the only Premier League side who are reportedly interested in the 22-year-old. Reports have also suggested that Newcastle are keen on the player.

If clubs are to want to sign him, recent reports have suggested that they will have to pay around £53million for the Ligue 1 star.

Liverpool open negotiations for Thuram

Many rate Thuram highly, with The Independent previously claiming that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp sees the Frenchman as a ‘perfect answer’ to their midfield problems.

The “fantastic” midfielder would be a great option for Liverpool. They need better quality in these positions and he ticks all the boxes. The defensive midfielder loves a tackle but can also contribute in attack to.

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League this campaign. It was not quite good enough for a club who typically battle for the title.

The fact that they have already opened negotiations for Thuram shows they are eager to bolster their ranks. They want to make sure they are battling at the top again next season.

No doubt fans will be massively excited to hear that the club have started negotiations for the Nice midfielder. He recently made his debut for France.

The quality and potential is definitely there. Klopp is also great at getting the best out of players and this seems like a real sensible signing.

