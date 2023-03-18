Report: Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in Jorge Mendes' £50m client











Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both reportedly interested in signing Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer.

The Portugal international has been a consistent performer in the Premier League since his side achieved promotion from the Championship. He is a magnificent player and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the Molineux for a bigger club.

Super agent Jorge Mendes represents Neves, and he’s already on the lookout for a new club.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in Ruben Neves

90min report this week that Neves is very likely to leave Wolves this summer.

The midfielder will enter the final year of his contract in July, and his agent, Mendes, has apparently made it clear to interested clubs that Neves is ready to leave the Molineux.

Among the clubs mentioned by the outlet are Tottenham and Liverpool.

It has been claimed that the two Premier League sides, along with Newcastle United, are interested in Neves and have asked Mendes to keep them informed about him as we near the summer transfer window.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested in the Wolves man, who was valued before the January transfer window at £50 million.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Liverpool will definitely need a new midfielder this summer, while Spurs could also dive into the market to bring in cover for the injured Rodrigo Bentancur, who won’t be back until the end of this year.

Neves is a sensational player.

The Portugal international is excellent on the ball, can pick out a pass and has a tremendous eye for goal. He’s brilliant with the dead ball too, and he’d be a fine player for many clubs in Europe.

To make him more attractive for Liverpool, Tottenham and others, he will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and that could considerably bring his price-tag down.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

