Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Arda Guler.

This is according to Turkish outlet Aksam, via Sport Witness, who claim the Reds want the Fenerbahce gem.

Liverpool have already got the ball rolling in the summer transfer window by signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, the Reds are expected to make more signings in order to bounce back from an underwhelming season.

Aksam claims Liverpool have ‘stepped in’ to sign Guler, though Barcelona are apparently in pursuit too.

In addition, both the Reds and the Blaugrana have ‘accelerated attempts’ to land the 18-year-old Turkey international.

Liverpool target Arda Guler – factfile

Liverpool could certainly do with signing Guler as a top prospect for the future.

Guler is a player with ‘superstar potential’ who has been likened to Lionel Messi, Mesut Ozil and Kevin De Bruyne.

He has registered six goals and six assists from 33 appearances, of which just 16 have been starts.

This is an impressive competitive first-team tally for a player who turned 18 just a few months ago.

Guler has also won two caps for the Turkey national team, while his overall Fener appearance tally stands at 49.

Goal.com recently named Guler in their NXGN Nine 2023 list as one of the nine best youngsters in the world.

Aksam – via the Liverpool Echo – claimed last summer that Fenerbahce value Guler at just under £22million.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The player’s contract runs until 2025, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens this summer.

With two years remaining on his deal as of July, could clubs start circling and making bids?

Liverpool would certainly need to get moving though, as it looks as though many teams are after Guler.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly in pursuit of the player alongside the Reds and Barca.