Leeds thought 24-year-old might fail his medical when they agreed to sell him, he’s now injured

Leeds United were never convinced that Tyler Adams would be able to complete a medical as he looked to push for a move away this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic who revealed that Chelsea eventually pulled a plug on any deal because of the matter.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Instead, it was Bournemouth that decided to take the plunge, a team Adams has only played for once before getting injured.

Adams only made his Bournemouth debut last week after leaving Leeds, and then aggravated his hamstring issue in the win.

Andoni Iraola has now confirmed that Adams will be missing for a significant period once again.

Given Leeds recouped £23m in the Adams sale, they might be sitting quite happy with how the situation turned out, despite their doubts over a medical being feasible to pass.

Moreover, Daniel Farke’s side do now have some exciting options in the middle this season aside from Adams.

Archie Gray has taken to first team football brilliantly, and Ethan Ampadu has proved an astute signing.

And although Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev are still finding their feet, there’s reason for optimism.

Leeds were surprised when Bournemouth took a risk on Adam’s medical

The exodus of players from Leeds this summer has been well documented.

Maximilian Wober was one key name to leave, and it’s since transpired that his decision did shock Farke.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wober gave Leeds the indication that he was willing to stay and fight in the Championship this season, however, he did then change his mind.

Nonetheless, Leeds now have a fully committed squad, one still brimming with talent.

A front four of Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe, Daniel James and Georginion Rutter is definitely strong enough for promotion.

And that’s without even mentioning Wilfried Gnonto.

Players like Adams and Wober have been a loss but Leeds have moved on, and they will now be grateful that the US midfielder was ultimately able to pass a medical and leave.

Farke needs players fully committed to his cause.