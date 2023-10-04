Daniel Farke was left shocked by what £11m player did before Leeds United sold him this summer

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was dealt a surprise when he found out that Maximilian Wober would be leaving the club this past summer.

That’s via a report by The Athletic which reveals that Wober had actually indicated his intention to stay at Leeds in the Championship.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Instead, the information says that Wober went to Farke 24 hours before a pre-season friendly against Monaco.

Wober explained that he had changed his mind and would be accepting an offer from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Of course, it has transpired that Leeds’ back line looks well set without the £11m Austrian.

Despite a disappointing day against Southampton, Farke’s defence has looked rock solid in recent weeks.

Leeds have now kept four clean sheets in their last five games and all of Joe Rodon, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk have impressed.



Moreover, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given they are all names who wouldn’t look out of place in the Premier League.

Despite all the players Farke and Leeds lost this summer, including Wober, they still have a squad equipped for promotion.

Farke’s Leeds defence has done just fine without Wober

Although Leeds look well set centrally, Wober may have perhaps been advantageous as an option at left-back in these early months.

Sam Byram has been doing an admirable job but is playing out of position whilst Junior Firpo continues to miss out.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Otherwise, it’s a Leeds side that is now looking very settled.

Farke’s men will play host to Queens Park Rangers tonight and will be determined to put on a better show.

Georginio Rutter has been showing a lot of promise in recent weeks and Leeds now need him to deliver consistently.

Leeds aren’t missing the likes of Wober, they are a new side now, but Farke’s team need a positive reaction today.