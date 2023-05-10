Report: Jurgen Klopp wants 'exceptional' player at Liverpool so much that he'd even take him on loan











Liverpool are back on the trail of Aurelien Tchouameni and they’re willing to bring him in on loan just to have him at Anfield.

It’s been well-documented that Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Tchouameni. Last summer he was calling the midfielder quite often to talk about the idea of coming to Anfield, but the ‘exceptional’ Frenchman ended up at Real Madrid instead.

However, his time at the Bernabeu isn’t quite going to plan. He’s struggled to break the status quo at Real Madrid as the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are still the club’s first-choice midfielders, and now, Liverpool are hoping to try again to bring him to Anfield according to 90Min.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, in an ideal world, Liverpool would sign Tchouameni on a long-term deal and build their team around the 23-year-old for the foreseeable future, but the Reds will also happily take him on loan if they have to.

Liverpool don’t often do loan deals for top players. They may do an emergency deal for the likes of Arthur Melo or Ozan Kabak, but you’d have to go back to someone like Nuri Sahin to see the last genuine loan deal Liverpool did for a player they wanted to be a part of their squad.

Interestingly, Sahin was also a midfielder from Real Madrid who found himself out in the cold after a big money move, so there is a precedent there for this kind of deal.

Whether or not Madrid will let Tchouameni go or if they’ll have to settle for a loan move remains to be seen, but it’s fair to say that the French international is a player to keep an eye on this summer as the Reds desperately try to reshape their fading midfield force.

One year on from a high-profile pursuit, Tchouameni could now end up at Anfield.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

