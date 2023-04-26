‘Klopp called the player’: Romano says Liverpool ‘love’ 23-year-old, they’re gutted he’s not signed











Liverpool are still huge fans of Aurelien Tchouameni according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds tried to sign the Frenchman last summer from Monaco, but sadly, they couldn’t conclude a deal as Real Madrid instead swooped in and snapped the midfielder up.

Since then, Tchouameni has had quite a tough time at Real Madrid, with many speculating that a summer switch could, once again, be on the cards.

When presented with this idea on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that there are currently no plans to sell Tchouameni at the Bernabeu, but he did note that Liverpool are still big fans of the player.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool love Tchouameni

Romano shared what he knows about the Real Madrid star.

“Liverpool really tried to sign Tchouameni, they were upset with that deal. Klopp called the player multiple times, but the player joined Real Madrid. This summer I don’t see Madrid changing a lot in midfield. They have Kroos who signed a contract, Modric will discuss an extension too. I think Tchouameni is going to stay, and for Liverpool there will be other targets. Liverpool still love Tchouameni, but they know he is unavailable,” Romano said.

Would be brilliant

A player like Tchouameni is exactly what Liverpool need right now. A smart, athletic player who can affect both ends of the pitch.

The Frenchman looks so suited to a Jurgen Klopp team, but sadly, it looks as though the Reds are not going to get the chance to land the 23-year-old as Real Madrid plan to hold onto him

Whether or not Los Blancos’ stance changes this summer remains to be seen, but if it does, rest assured that Liverpool will be close to the front of the queue in terms of interested parties as it sounds as though they absolutely adore Tchouameni as a player.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all