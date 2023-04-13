Report: It’s now ‘out of the question’ for Everton to sign £17m Niclas Fullkrug this summer











Everton have previously seen themselves linked with Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fullkrug but a move to Goodison Park is currently ‘out of the question’.

The £17m rated centre-forward was rumoured to join Everton in January but a move failed to materialise, and despite talk of a summer move for the Germany international, Fullkrug currently looks unlikely to join Sean Dyche’s side.

That’s according to SportBILD, who report that while a move to England could be a realistic outcome, Everton are not currently an option for the striker, who would like a move to a higher profile club.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

The report in SportBILD states: “As things stand at present, his future will probably not be decided until summer, when the transfer carousel picks up speed. Should Füllkrug leave Werder, which can be assumed after the change of consultant during the winter break, a move to England is the most realistic option.

There he could significantly increase his current salary of 2.5 million euros. But more than lurching middle-class clubs like West Ham or Everton FC, who wanted him in winter, are currently out of the question.”

Everton need reinforcements this summer, whether it’s Fullkrug or not

There is no doubt Everton will be in the market for a striker in the summer and a player of the profile of Niclas Fullkrug would be an ideal fit in Sean Dyche’s side.

With 16 goals in 26 Bundesliga games, Fullkrug is currently the top scorer in the German top division, also contributing five assists.

Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

Indeed, the 30-year-old has had a stellar season, in sharp contrast to goal-shy Everton, who have laboured in front of goal with just 23 goals in 30 Premier League games.

However, Everton may have to turn their attention elsewhere in pursuit of fresh legs upfront, unless Fullkrug has a change of heart between now and the end of the season.