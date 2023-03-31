Report: Everton could now reignite interest in 15 goal man Niclas Fullkrug, they missed out on him in January











Everton could once again turn their transfer window attention to Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fullkrug this summer, after missing out on him in January.

The German international has scored 15 goals in 26 games for the Bundesliga side so far this season, but a departure from the Weserstadion could be on the cards this summer, with Goodison Park a potential destination.

That’s according to German publication BILD, who suggest that Bremen’s debt could force them into selling their star striker after a stellar campaign in front of goal.

Indeed, the 30-year-old has contributed six assists alongside his 15 goals so far this season, and scored three goals in two games for Germany during the international break.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Everton were linked with Niclas Fullkrug in January, though ended the window empty handed despite receiving £45m for Anthony Gordon following his sale to Newcastle United.

The limited options available upfront for Everton has been an issue all season for the Toffees, who are currently the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League with just 22 goals in 28 games.

Fullkrug signing could transform struggling Everton attack

The persistent injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin has seen the England international feature in just 11 Premier League games so far this campaign, scoring a singular goal.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Equally as frustrating has been the form of £15m summer signing Neal Maupay, who also has a solitary goal for the Blues in 20 league outings.

Fullkrug would be a smart signing for Sean Dyche’s side, who could take advantage of Werder’s financial situation to secure the forward’s signature.

Indeed, with more than a goal every other game, the German international could transform Everton’s attacking options, with the club needing to invest heavily upfront in the coming window.

Everton face a scrap for Premier League survival for the second year in a row, and should the Blues survive, at least one goalscorer is a must this summer if they want to avoid a third brush with the drop next year.