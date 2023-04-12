Report: ‘Integral’ Seamus Coleman still has not been offered new contract, he could leave in the summer











Everton captain Seamus Coleman could leave Goodison Park this summer with the 34-year-old’s current deal set to expire.

Indeed, as reported in Liverpool World, the ‘integral’ defender has yet to be offered a contract extension by the club and would leave as a free transfer as it stands.

The report states: “The Everton veteran has been an integral figure over the years and even at 34, he’s enjoyed plenty of game time this season due to frequent injuries to Nathan Patterson.

His experience and presence in the squad is still key but there hasn’t been any talk of a new deal with his current one set to expire in the summer.”

Coleman has been at Everton since his £60,000 move from Sligo Rovers in 2009 and has been club captain since 2019, taking over from Phil Jagielka.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

One of the most consistent and well-respected players at the club, Seamus Coleman has been Everton’s first choice right-back for over a decade and has stepped up once again this season in the absence of the injured Nathan Patterson.

Indeed, the Blues have been seeking a long-term replacement for Coleman for a number of years and the arrival of Scottish international Patterson in a deal worth up to £16m with Glasgow Rangers in January 2022 seemed to suggest the search may be over.

However, the Scot has been unavailable for much of the current campaign, meaning that the veteran Coleman has once again been called upon.

Coleman is a true Everton legend, but he must be replaced

Few would argue that Seamus is years past his best and has struggled to rediscover the form prior to his double leg break in 2017, though his commitment to Everton during a troubling period exemplifies why he is so admired by the club’s fanbase.

A winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Leeds United in February saw Coleman turn back the years, producing an incredible strike from an acute angle to secure a vital three points for the Toffees.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

It seems unlikely that the Blues would offer Coleman an extension on his existing deal given his age, though Patterson is yet to fully settle into life in the Premier League thus Everton’s right-back issues are yet to be completely resolved.

Should no contract extension be forthcoming, Coleman would leave Everton a modern icon and a player who has given everything to the club.