Romeo Lavia is currently most likely to end up joining Arsenal during the summer transfer window, despite interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

That is according to a report from The Independent, which suggests that Southampton are prepared to let the Belgian leave for a minimum of £45 million.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Romeo Lavia is wanted by a host of Premier League sides after a breakout campaign with the Saints. And the club’s relegation has seemingly opened the door for the 19-year-old to take that next step.

Arsenal most likely to sign Romeo Lavia

The Independent reports that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all want Lavia. But it is claimed that Lavia is most likely to end up signing for Arsenal.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The report adds that Manchester City do have the option to re-sign the youngster next summer. However, the Cityzens are not particularly interested in that move right now.

It is clear who Arsenal really want as a priority in this window. And if they manage to sign Declan Rice, they may have their sights set on further marquee additions.

But Mikel Arteta needs to strengthen in a number of areas. They are going to be in the Champions League next year. And the lack of depth in a couple of areas did them few favours in the title run-in.

Unfortunately, Arsenal are unlikely to be able to afford all of their marquee targets. So they are going to have to be clever in certain areas.

Lavia is not the finished article. But he is an ‘incredible‘ prospect who has already impressed at Premier League level.

So if they manage to land Declan Rice, signing someone like Lavia to strengthen the midfield ranks further would be a really smart move.