Report: 'Incredible' Chelsea player doesn't want to play for the Blues again











Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could get a new lease of life at Stamford Bridge if Mauricio Pochettino becomes the new manager, but the Belgian reportedly isn’t interested.

The Blues signed Lukaku from Inter Milan for a then-club-record £97.5 million (Sky Sports) in 2021. He was expected to take Chelsea to the next level, but poor form and problems with Thomas Tuchel ruined his season.

Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan last summer, and Gazzetta dello Sport have now shed some light on his future.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku doesn’t want to play for Chelsea again

Mauricio Pochettino looks like he will become the new Chelsea manager.

The Argentine’s teams have always had great forwards. From Sadio Mane at Southampton to Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, his system requires a top-quality player to lead the line.

Chelsea, unfortunately, don’t have an elite striker at the club at the moment. The one they did, Lukaku, was sent out on loan, and Pochettino would like to bring him back this summer.

The report claims that the Argentine, if he becomes the Chelsea manager, wants to ‘relaunch’ Lukaku’s career in the Premier League and at Stamford Bridge. He wants to present his ideas to the Belgian and is keen to have him lead his line next season.

However, the report claims that Lukaku isn’t interested. It has been reported that the 29-year-old ‘has had enough of London’ and he ‘would prefer to play anywhere except Stamford Bridge’ next season.

Lukaku’s preferred option is to stay at Inter Milan beyond the end of this campaign.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

TBR View:

Pochettino is right to consider Lukaku in his plans.

The Belgian, on his day, is ‘incredible‘. He has proven his class in Italy and England, and if he plays in the right system and under a manager he trusts, he could be a sensational player.

However, if Lukaku has decided that he does not want to play for Chelsea again, there’s not a lot the Blues can do but sell him for as much money as they can possibly get this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Pochettino can have a chat with Lukaku and change his mind after the end of this campaign.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all